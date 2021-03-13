Centene (NYSE:CNC) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNC. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.65.

CNC opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Centene by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

