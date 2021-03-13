Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.76

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.76 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 52.54 ($0.69). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 51.66 ($0.67), with a volume of 15,848,635 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 52.22 ($0.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.00.

Centrica Company Profile (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

