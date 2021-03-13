Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Centrica stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

