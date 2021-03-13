Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,674,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 246,835 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,017 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.24.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,089.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

