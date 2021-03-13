Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

VNQI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,013. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.32. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

