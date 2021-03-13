Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,550.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,779.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,480.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,687.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.