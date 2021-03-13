Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $334.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.09 and a 200 day moving average of $304.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.96 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

