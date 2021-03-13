Cerity Partners LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of COP opened at $59.19 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

