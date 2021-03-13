Cerity Partners LLC Has $723,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 6,263.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Robert Half International by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.88. 2,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

