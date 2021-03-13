Cerity Partners LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,899 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

UBER stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

