Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 206.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,837. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

