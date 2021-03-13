Cerity Partners LLC Invests $675,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. 27,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

