Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

NYSE GD traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,264. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $175.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

