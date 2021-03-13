Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

