Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,232,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,691.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 32,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $127.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

