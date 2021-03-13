Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,894 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,354. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

