Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $171.46 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $171.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

