CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.19.

TSE:CEU opened at C$1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.97. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$494.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,784,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,640,633.76. Insiders purchased a total of 72,098 shares of company stock valued at $102,747 over the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

