Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) was up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $30.43. Approximately 5,102,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,467,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Chargepoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

