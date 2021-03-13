Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $44.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CQP. Scotiabank cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after buying an additional 751,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after buying an additional 387,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after buying an additional 121,780 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,893,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

