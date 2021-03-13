Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Get Chiasma alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CHMA opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Chiasma has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 692.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.