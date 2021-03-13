Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,626,000 after purchasing an additional 423,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 215,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85,309 shares in the last quarter.

FEZ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,235. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

