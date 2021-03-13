Chilton Investment Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.97. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

