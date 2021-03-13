Chilton Investment Co. LLC Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 816.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

PCG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 239,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,539,303. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

