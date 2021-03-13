Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,939 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,579,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

