China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) Short Interest Down 67.1% in February

China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the February 11th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCGY remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 78,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. China Clean Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.31.

China Clean Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biodiesel and specialty chemical products made from renewable resources. The company refines biodiesel from waste vegetable oils and waste grease. It also manufactures and sells various industrial chemical products, including polyamide hot-melt adhesives, printing inks, and alcohol and benzene-soluble polyamide resins, as well as various fatty acids, such as dimer, stearic, and monomer acids.

