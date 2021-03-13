Chonk (CHONK) One Day Volume Tops $614,251.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Chonk has traded up 60.7% against the dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $614,251.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk token can now be purchased for approximately $168.98 or 0.00278277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00459398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00062075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051629 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00084341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.92 or 0.00512020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012196 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.