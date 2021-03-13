Christopher M. Hix Sells 18,206 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 2,218.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,307,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,348,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,601,000 after acquiring an additional 703,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

