ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Up 5.2%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 1,977,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,358,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Several research analysts have commented on CDXC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $726.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

