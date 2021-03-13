Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at MKM Partners

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of CB stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.52. Chubb has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $176.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

