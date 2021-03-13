CIBC Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to $8.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPGYF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

