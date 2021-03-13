CIBC Increases Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$92.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Linamar to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LNR stock opened at C$84.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.45. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$24.57 and a 52 week high of C$91.98. The company has a market cap of C$5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Wade bought 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.94 per share, with a total value of C$38,816.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,987.04. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,391,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,564,000. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,971 over the last 90 days.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

