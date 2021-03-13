Citigroup Begins Coverage on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,342.77.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,285.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,190.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,181.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,759 shares of company stock valued at $56,745,825. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

