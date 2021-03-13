Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,100 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

