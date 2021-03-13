Citigroup Inc. Buys 564 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Guardant Health worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GH stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, reaching $141.50. 7,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,524. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.86.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $14,783,831.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,844,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,170,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $700,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,499,935 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

