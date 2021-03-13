Citigroup Inc. Buys 649,925 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 178.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 649,925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.84% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of AIV stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at $379,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.