Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.72. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $300.59.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

