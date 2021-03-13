Citigroup Inc. Has $10.61 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,183 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

RHP opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.