Citigroup Inc. Has $11.35 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

