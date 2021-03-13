Citigroup Inc. Has $7.68 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of NiSource worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NiSource by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 59,882 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in NiSource by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 27,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. 112,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,515. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

