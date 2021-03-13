Citigroup Inc. Purchases 24,592 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ManTech International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in ManTech International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

ManTech International stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. Analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

