Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.24% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $78,036.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,231.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $891,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,555 shares of company stock worth $1,003,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -267.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

