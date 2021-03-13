Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 144.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,023 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 16.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 73.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.62. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,664. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.70.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.