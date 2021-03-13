Citigroup Inc. Sells 53,623 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,623 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

