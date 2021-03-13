Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.47.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $171.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.56. The company has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

