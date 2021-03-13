Citigroup Raises Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $31.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of FSR stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $89,764,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $24,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $16,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $16,115,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.