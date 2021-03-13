Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162.63 ($2.12).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

LON MRO opened at GBX 178.55 ($2.33) on Thursday. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 189.90 ($2.48). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 172.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.67 billion and a PE ratio of -16.23.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.