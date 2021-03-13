Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Increased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 200.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,585,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,447,000 after acquiring an additional 134,983 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

