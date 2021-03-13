Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 2,747 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.23. The company had a trading volume of 145,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,430. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

