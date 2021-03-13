Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 327.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,949,000 after purchasing an additional 902,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,623,000 after purchasing an additional 612,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 659.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 668,380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $78.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

